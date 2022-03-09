Insider Selling: Healthia Limited (ASX:HLA) Insider Sells 18,087 Shares of Stock

Healthia Limited (ASX:HLA – Get Rating) insider Darren Stewart sold 18,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.93 ($1.41), for a total value of A$34,907.91 ($25,480.23).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10.
Healthia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Healthia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.