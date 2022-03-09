Insider Selling: Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) EVP Sells 3,954 Shares of Stock

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $145,230.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.20.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -297.14%.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth about $342,311,000. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in Perrigo by 445.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,969,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,110,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,848 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Perrigo by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,622,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Perrigo by 1,723.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,319,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,060 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

