Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PUBM opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average of $29.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.18. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.77 and a 12 month high of $62.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in PubMatic during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PubMatic by 30.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

