Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of PUBM opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average of $29.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.18. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.77 and a 12 month high of $62.25.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in PubMatic during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PubMatic by 30.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zacks Investment Research raised PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.
PubMatic Company Profile (Get Rating)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PubMatic (PUBM)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.