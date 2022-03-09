Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Sells $3,169,458.48 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $3,169,458.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Q2 stock opened at $58.03 on Wednesday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $116.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 22.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on QTWO. Stephens began coverage on Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Q2 by 198.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,991,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,757,000 after buying an additional 1,989,083 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,484,000 after buying an additional 586,845 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at $43,587,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,146,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,489,000 after buying an additional 540,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Q2 by 33.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 800,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,172,000 after buying an additional 202,449 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

