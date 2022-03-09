Insider Selling: Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) COO Sells 748 Shares of Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $101,907.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Skipworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Michael Skipworth sold 156 shares of Wingstop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $21,108.36.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of Wingstop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $53,524.60.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $129.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.72. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 641.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $181,000.

WING has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.29.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

