Insider Selling: Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Director Sells 9,325 Shares of Stock

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $285,438.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:XENE opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.87. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $36.42.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 425.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on XENE shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.
