InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.25, Yahoo Finance reports. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 448.33% and a negative return on equity of 43.80%.

Shares of NSPR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.68. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,341. InspireMD has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Get InspireMD alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of InspireMD from $16.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other InspireMD news, Director Gary S. Roubin acquired 16,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $50,490.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InspireMD stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of InspireMD as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InspireMD (Get Rating)

InspireMD, Inc operates as a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of the stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.