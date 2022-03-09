International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

INSW stock opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $908.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.76.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.24). International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 48.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Seaways will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is -7.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Seaways by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in International Seaways by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in International Seaways by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,735,000 after purchasing an additional 35,886 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Seaways by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 20,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in International Seaways by 3,871.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 144,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

