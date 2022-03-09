Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James set a C$20.25 price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.56.

Shares of TSE IIP.UN traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$16.24. 138,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,323. The firm has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$14.04 and a twelve month high of C$18.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.08.

In other news, Senior Officer David Nevins sold 34,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.89, for a total transaction of C$580,931.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,578 shares in the company, valued at C$4,451,832.42.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

