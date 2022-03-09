Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intertape Polymer Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $31.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

