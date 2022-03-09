Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Announces Earnings Results

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock opened at $73.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 2.07. Intrepid Potash has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $78.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.03.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

IPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

In other Intrepid Potash news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 114,917 shares of company stock worth $7,040,933 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPI. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 27.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.