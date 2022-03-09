Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The health services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Shares of IVC stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 70,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.10. Invacare has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Invacare alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invacare by 1,297.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,871,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,912 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invacare by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,606,285 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 858,212 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invacare by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,399,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 52,314 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invacare by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,964 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 81,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invacare by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 513,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 45,637 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Invacare (Get Rating)

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.