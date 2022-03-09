Inverse Finance (INV) Trading Down 21.6% This Week

Inverse Finance (CURRENCY:INV) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 9th. Inverse Finance has a total market cap of $19.27 million and $1.01 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Inverse Finance has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. One Inverse Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $237.57 or 0.00563196 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.99 or 0.00234668 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00011665 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004014 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000781 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00036091 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Inverse Finance

Inverse Finance is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,123 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

