Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.58 and last traded at $26.63. 353,656 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 6,311,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.07.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the third quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 735.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the third quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world.

