Invesco Ltd. Boosts Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 380.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,772 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OPCH. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 16.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 483.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $141,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

OPCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Option Care Health stock opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $28.86.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $927.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.68 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

