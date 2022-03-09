Invesco Ltd. Buys 10,150 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,408,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after acquiring an additional 36,795 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,431,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 5,307.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,228,000 after acquiring an additional 695,287 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,955,000 after acquiring an additional 44,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.71.

OAS opened at $147.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.12. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $158.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.08 and its 200-day moving average is $118.36.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 19.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.45%.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

