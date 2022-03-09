Invesco Ltd. Has $3.97 Million Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,090 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Proto Labs by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,352,000 after buying an additional 98,243 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Proto Labs by 47.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,001,000 after buying an additional 120,022 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the third quarter worth about $18,279,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Proto Labs by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,527,000 after buying an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Proto Labs by 34.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after buying an additional 42,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

PRLB stock opened at $54.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 1.40. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $139.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.48.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.91 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

