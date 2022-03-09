Invesco Ltd. Has $4.18 Million Holdings in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,414 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 134.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 183.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

NWPX stock opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.73. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $279.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.88.

NWPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.