Invesco Ltd. Has $4.49 Million Stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,509 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in New Relic were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its position in New Relic by 23.0% during the third quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 35,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in New Relic during the third quarter valued at $1,122,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in New Relic during the third quarter valued at $363,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in New Relic by 191.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 18,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in New Relic by 36.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $2,230,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $128,648.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,122,328. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEWR. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $60.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.01.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

