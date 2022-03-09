Invesco Ltd. Sells 26,552 Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,552 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Haynes International during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Haynes International in the third quarter worth $1,676,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Haynes International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Haynes International by 35.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Haynes International in the third quarter worth $1,631,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAYN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp raised Haynes International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

NASDAQ HAYN opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. Haynes International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.82 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.63 million, a PE ratio of 125.00 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. Haynes International had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 1.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 283.88%.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

