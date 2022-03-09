Invesco Ltd. Sells 593,784 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593,784 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JELD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth $704,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after buying an additional 35,111 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 33,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,565,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after purchasing an additional 262,583 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JELD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

In related news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $2,690,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.02.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

