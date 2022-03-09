Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Position Cut by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RGI opened at $176.12 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a one year low of $168.70 and a one year high of $201.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.53.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

