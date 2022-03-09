Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,207,000 after buying an additional 29,059 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,147,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,456,000 after buying an additional 49,629 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PHO opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $47.26 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.46.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.