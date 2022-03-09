Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/4/2022 – Best Buy was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/4/2022 – Best Buy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $108.00 to $117.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Best Buy had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $137.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $140.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Best Buy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Best Buy has outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been benefiting from its omnichannel capabilities as well as investments in new membership program, technology, advertising and health strategy. The company posted better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein both the top and the bottom lines grew year over year. Best Buy expects to continue gaining from consumers’ heightened dependency on technology. These apart, the company’s strong supply-chain expertise, flexible store operating model and the ability to shift quickly to the digital mode constantly support its performance. Notably, management raised enterprise comparable sales growth view for fiscal 2022. However, soft projections for the fourth quarter, and the ongoing supply chain issues as well as rising shipping costs are conceens.”

3/1/2022 – Best Buy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2022 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $150.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $175.00 to $147.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $135.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $107.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2022 – Best Buy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/18/2022 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $110.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $106.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Best Buy is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $101.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.66.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

