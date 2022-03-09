Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the January 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Investors Title stock opened at $196.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.29. Investors Title has a fifty-two week low of $158.50 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Title during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Investors Title during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Investors Title during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Investors Title by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Investors Title during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 41.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC), investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary, Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust), and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

