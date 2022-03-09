IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $103.13

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $103.13 and last traded at $103.42, with a volume of 15068 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.20.

IPGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.33.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.70.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.