iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stake Raised by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 163.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 280,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,257,000 after purchasing an additional 40,920 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,519,000 after purchasing an additional 28,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,696. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.99. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $108.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.309 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.