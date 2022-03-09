iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $6,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Materials ETF alerts:

MXI opened at $86.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.24. iShares Global Materials ETF has a one year low of $83.81 and a one year high of $99.03.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.