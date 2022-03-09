iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 2.0% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17,868 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.79. 70,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,345. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.98. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $103.60 and a one year high of $109.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

