iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 2.0% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17,868 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.
Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.79. 70,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,345. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.98. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $103.60 and a one year high of $109.02.
About iShares MBS ETF (Get Rating)
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.