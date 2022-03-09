iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,100 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the January 31st total of 170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.87. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,769. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $20.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.74.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 27,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 847,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000.

About iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

