iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.96

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.96 and last traded at $31.05, with a volume of 15555 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.93.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.23.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.
iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.
