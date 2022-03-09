iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.27

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.27 and last traded at $25.29, with a volume of 1120648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,817,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 40,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 14,484 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

