iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 208,311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,356,781 shares.The stock last traded at $60.75 and had previously closed at $62.47.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,533,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,884,000 after acquiring an additional 998,056 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,953,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,947,000 after acquiring an additional 59,310 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $146,905,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 782.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,217,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,240 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 399.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,890,000 after acquiring an additional 947,100 shares during the period.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

