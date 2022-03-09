iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Holdings Lifted by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $7,219,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter.

IWN traded up $2.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.77. 6,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,729. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.46 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.99.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

