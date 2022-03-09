iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Spire Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $48,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 303,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $711,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $806,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $7.38 on Wednesday, reaching $259.41. 150,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,869. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $247.37 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $267.39.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.