iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Boosted by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 3.8% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,209,000 after purchasing an additional 318,872 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,616,683. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $100.58 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

