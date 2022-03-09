iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,148 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFLO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 411,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 101,575 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 135,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.30. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33.

