iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,631 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iStar were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STAR. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iStar by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,456,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652,818 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iStar by 273.7% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,023,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,664,000 after buying an additional 749,493 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iStar by 488.1% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 585,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,689,000 after buying an additional 486,103 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iStar by 285.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 655,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,594,000 after buying an additional 485,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iStar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,646,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE:STAR opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. iStar Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.31%.

iStar Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

