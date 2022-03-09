ITV plc (LON:ITV) Insider Acquires £37,500 in Stock

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) insider Edward Carter purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £37,500 ($49,135.22).

Shares of ITV stock opened at GBX 79.16 ($1.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 8.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 111.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 112.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.34. ITV plc has a 1 year low of GBX 69.28 ($0.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 134.15 ($1.76).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.98%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.23) price objective on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays cut shares of ITV to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 95 ($1.24) in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 215 ($2.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 147.60 ($1.93).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

