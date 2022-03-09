ITV plc (LON:ITV) Insider Acquires £37,500 in Stock

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) insider Edward Carter purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £37,500 ($49,135.22).
Shares of ITV stock opened at GBX 79.16 ($1.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 8.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 111.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 112.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.34. ITV plc has a 1 year low of GBX 69.28 ($0.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 134.15 ($1.76).
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.98%.
About ITV (Get Rating)
ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.
