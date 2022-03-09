James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JRVR. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of James River Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of James River Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.41. James River Group has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $51.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.93). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that James River Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.12%.

In other James River Group news, Director J Adam Abram purchased 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $489,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank D’orazio purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 78,800 shares of company stock worth $1,618,128. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,915,000 after buying an additional 187,807 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 101.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,427,000 after buying an additional 1,389,914 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in James River Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,954,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in James River Group by 5,456.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,684,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,474 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in James River Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,619,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,650,000 after purchasing an additional 192,309 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

