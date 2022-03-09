Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.83.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Jamf alerts:

Shares of JAMF stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.18. The stock had a trading volume of 14,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -54.21 and a beta of 0.62. Jamf has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day moving average is $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.