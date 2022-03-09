Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $3.14 Million Investment in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 67,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 119,632.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,797,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,046,000 after buying an additional 9,789,542 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,520,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,433,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,244,000. Finally, Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

DTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $56.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.12. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $58.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

