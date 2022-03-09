Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 117,714 Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (BATS:TYA)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (BATS:TYA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 117,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,000.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,173,000.

Get Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS TYA opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.24.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (BATS:TYA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.