Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 117,714 Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (BATS:TYA)

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (BATS:TYA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 117,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,000.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,173,000.

Shares of BATS TYA opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.24.

