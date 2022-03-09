Janus Henderson Group plc Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report released on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Janus Henderson Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JHG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average is $41.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 127,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 84,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,296,112.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $25,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,086 in the last three months. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.34%.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Earnings History and Estimates for Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG)

