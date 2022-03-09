Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $44.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 83.93 and a beta of 1.24. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.01%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

