Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New $1.71 Million Investment in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the first quarter worth about $217,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Domo by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 616,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,792,000 after acquiring an additional 75,118 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Domo by 27.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,104,000 after acquiring an additional 55,869 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the second quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domo by 21.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average of $65.96.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOMO. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.60.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

