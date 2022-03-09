Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases New Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,895 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBNY. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 12,445 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 676,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,264,000 after acquiring an additional 161,341 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the second quarter worth about $237,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.92.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $285.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $332.03 and its 200 day moving average is $308.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $206.07 and a 52-week high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $569.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.69 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 14.90%.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

