Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,617 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 35,302 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.5% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Union Gaming Research raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $94.50 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.21.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $71.74 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $70.28 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.99 and a 200-day moving average of $89.11.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $1,801,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,400 shares of company stock worth $3,675,900. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

