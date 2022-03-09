Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jasper Therapeutics.

JSPR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Jasper Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jasper Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abingworth LLP bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $58,030,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $29,215,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $4,239,000. Grace Capital bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JSPR opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc

Earnings History and Estimates for Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

