Jeff Dyke Sells 2,769 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Stock

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $143,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeff Dyke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Jeff Dyke sold 6,395 shares of Sonic Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $334,906.15.

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.10. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.40.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.83. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 5.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sonic Automotive (Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

